Farhad Ghaemi to come out of retirement

TEHRAN – Iran’s outside spiker Farhad Ghaemi will be come out of retirement after four months.

The 31-year-old player had announced his retirement from the national duty after 14 years in late March due to the personal problems.

After Iran’s poor performance in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League, the team coach Vladimir Alekno has asked the player to join the team for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran finished in 12th place in the 2021 VNL and the results have raised concerns about the team’s performance in Tokyo, where the Persians have been drawn along Japan, Poland, Canada, Venezuela and Italy in Pool A.

Ghaemi helped Iran win two gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games as well as a bronze medal at the World Grand Champions Cup.