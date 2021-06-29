Hand-woven carpet exports jump 84.6 percent in two months

TEHRAN - Iran’s export of hand-woven carpets increased 84.6 percent in terms of value during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 21-May 21, 2021), from a year earlier, IRNA reported on Monday.

“According to the customs statistics, exports of Iranian handmade carpets has increased by 84.6% over the [year’s first] two months in terms of value,” said Farahnaz Rafe’, the head of the National Union of Cooperatives of Iran’s Carpet Manufacturers.

“Among the 33 countries trading with Iran during the period, Japan and Germany were the two main importers of handwoven Persian rugs and carpets,” she added.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and their good quality. Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the classic period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with 16 petals as seen from above, a complex star form, or a quatrefoil with pointed lobes.

Medallion carpet is any floor covering on which the decoration is dominated by a single symmetrical centerpiece, such as a star-shaped, circular, quatrefoil, or octagonal figure. The name, however, is sometimes also given to a carpet on which the decoration consists of several forms of this kind or even of rows of medallion figures.

