Iranian movies line up for Neum Animated Film Festival

TEHRAN – Movies by Iranian directors are competing in the various categories of the Neum Animated Film Festival currently underway in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This Side, Other Side”, “Imaginary Scene”, “The Eleventh Step”, and “Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” have been selected to be screened in the official competition of the festival, which is organized online due to the pandemic.

In “This Side, Other Side”, director Lida Fazli shows that no border can prevent the formation of friendships and affection between children, and she wishes that the world of adults, like the world of children, would be full of peace and friendship.

The story of “Imaginary Scene” directed by Neda Gudarzi is set in a crowded shopping center, where people are moving around, but everything changes with the sudden arrival of the coronavirus.

“The Eleventh Step” tells the story of a little lion cub, born in a zoo. The lion cub lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. Maryam Kashkoolinia is the director of the animation.

“Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” directed by Sadeq Javadi is about a bride who is awaiting her groom who is crossing the sea to meet her. They keep in touch by means of a dove. But a violent, autumn storm breaks communication and the guests sadly begin to depart. Yet the dove does not wait for spring to come and starts searching.

“Creative Mind” by Mahdi Barqzadegan, “The Rotation” by Hazhir As’adi and “The Nose” by Hamideh Teimuri are competing in the panorama section.

“Creative Mind” is about challenges that all of us have with our minds. Sometimes, it seems that we cannot control our minds. The movie tells the story of a man who wants to sleep but cannot, because his brain has some ideas about sleeping.

In “The Rotation”, there is a war between two tribes on claiming the sun in the sky. As a result of that war the volcano erupts. Those two tribes now are dead and several centuries will pass, but the humans are still at war to claim the sun in the sky.

“The Nose” is about Ivan, a barber who one morning finds a nose in the bread, and the same day his customer Kovalyov realizes that his nose is out of place. Kovalyovis is looking for his nose and Ivan throws the nose into a river, but the police officer notices.

The festival opened on June 26 and will run until July 1.

Photo: “Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” by Iranian director Sadeq Javadi.

