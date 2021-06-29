Iranian ensemble Ain to perform at Dagestan  

TEHRAN – The Iranian ensemble Ain will be performing at the International Festival of Folklore and Traditional Culture Highlanders, which open on Wednesday in Dagestan.

The group, which is from the western Iranian city of Hamedan, will travel to Dagestan with a contribution from Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

Mostafa Azadi-Moqrader, Mostafa Rashidi-Motlaq, Seyyed Es’haq Sadeqi, Mehrdad Varasteh-Dalir, Hossein Ahmadi-Neshat, Moein Sarevandi and Farshad Farahani-Delju are members of the band

The festival was launched in 2004 with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the State Russian House of Folk Art.

Dozens of artists, as soloists and in groups from around the world, will present their works during the festival, which runs until July 6.

The festival also gathers thousands of spectators, both residents of the republic and guests from other places.

Photo: A poster for Iranian group Ain’s performance at the International Festival of Folklore and Traditional Culture Highlanders in Dagestan.

MMS/YAW



