“I Am Number Four” at Persian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian rendition of “I Am Number Four”, a young adult science fiction novel by Pittacus Lore, has been published by Ofoq in Tehran.

Peyman Esmaeilian is the translator of the book, which is the first book in the Lorien Legacies series.

Pittacus Lore is the pseudonym of James Frey and Jobie Hughes. The book was published by HarperCollins on August 3, 2010, and spent seven successive weeks at #1 on the children’s chapter of the New York Times bestseller list.

The story centers on the conflict between two extraterrestrial species: the Loric and the Mogadorians.

The Loric are classified into two factions: the overseers known as the Cepan and the guardians known as the Garde, the latter of whom possess unique abilities known as Legacies.

The story opens with a prelude that follows Hannu – the alias used by Number Three, one of nine Garde children hiding on Earth after their homeworld of Lorien was invaded – residing in Kenya where he is killed by Mogadorian assassins under the command of General Andrakkus Sutekh.

Most of the book is told in the first person by Number Four, who takes the name, John Smith. As the story begins, he and his guardian or Cepan, Henri, learn of the death of Number Three and move to Paradise, Ohio, assuming new identities aka John Smith.

There, John befriends conspiracy theorist Sam Goode and “adopts” a dog identified by its name tag as “Bernie Kosar”.

He also meets and is attracted to a fellow student, Sarah Hart, who is working as a photographer. Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, football player Mark James, is a bully who torments both John and Sam.

DreamWorks Pictures bought the rights to the film in June 2009; it was released on February 18, 2011, and was the first DreamWorks movie to be distributed by Disney’s Touchstone Pictures.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Pittacus Lore’s “I Am Number Four”.

MMS/YAW



