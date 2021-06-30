Iranian port activities noticeably ongoing despite limitations

The condition created by the coronavirus outbreak has had some devastating effect on different aspects of global trade.

In Iran, the condition has been even worse, as the country has been tackling the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy.

But despite all limitations and barriers, the country has managed to act successfully in running its economy and trade.

Iran’s port activities, which play some major part in the country’s trade, have been noticeable in this due.

The latest reports released in terms of the loading and unloading operation in the ports of the country are an indication of such successful trend.

As reported, 775,611 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) have been loaded and unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port, Iran’s largest and best-equipped container port, in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21).

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Another report indicates that 660,000 tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded at the eastern ports of Hormozgan province during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), which was 27 percent higher than the figure for the first quarter of the previous year.

Imam Khomeini Port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, has had also a good performance, as 73 vessels unloaded 3.622 million tons of basic goods at this port during the first quarter, rising three percent from the amount of basic commodities unloaded at this port in the same three-month period of the previous year.

The rising trend of loading and unloading operation has been also reported about the northern ports of the country.

The mentioned operation rose 28 percent at the ports of Mazandaran province, in the north of Iran, during the first quarter of the present year, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the quarterly export of goods from these ports has experienced a 57-percent growth year on year.

It is worth mentioning that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has defined a high number of projects to develop and improve the country’s ports, as the country aims to double the capacity of its ports in a course of five years.