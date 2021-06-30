Hamedan directorate approves renovation for old mansion

TEHRAN - Samadi mansion, a Qajar-era (1789–1925) monument in the west-central province of Hamedan, is planned to undergo restoration in the near future, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

A budget of 1.5 billion rials ($35,700 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) is required for the restoration project, Maryam Mokhtar Musavi said on Wednesday.

The project will be involving the building’s façade, wooden doors, and windows, the official added.

The brickwork and interior design of this monument are distinctive, and since the roof decoration was damaged by moisture, moisture insulation has been installed to protect it, she explained.

On two floors, this building consists of two independent units with two separate entrances and a shared yard.

The historical structure was inscribed on the national heritage list in 2006.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Hamadan has had many names: it was possibly the Bit Daiukki of the Assyrians, Hangmatana, or Agbatana, to the Medes, and Ecbatana to the Greeks. One of the Median capitals, under Cyrus II (the Great; died 529 BC) and later Achaemenian rulers, it was the site of a royal summer palace.

About 1220, Hamedan was captured by the sweeping army of Mongol invaders. In 1386 it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, and the inhabitants massacred. It was partly restored in the 17th century and subsequently changed hands often between Iranian ruling houses and the Ottomans.

Sitting on a high plain, Hamedan is graciously cool in August but snow prone and freezing from December to March. In summer the air is often hazy. Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

ABU/AFM