Old trees, rural landscape in Ardebil made national heritage

TEHRAN- A total of eight natural properties scattered across Ardebil province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Wednesday in a letter to the governor-general of the northwestern province, CHTN reported.

Five old walnut trees and two plane ones were among the natural properties added to the prestigious list.

The rural landscape of Qeshlaq-e Tang, a village near Meshginshahr, was also added to the list.

Plane trees have always been symbols of fertility and the greenery of nature in Iranian culture. It was believed that the tree could prevent the spread of fever and infectious diseases.

They have been mostly planted in sacred areas such as churches and holy shrines.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

