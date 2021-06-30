Formula One racetrack to be inaugurated in central Iran

TEHRAN – A recently-constructed Formula One (F1) racetrack will be officially inaugurated in Zarandieh county of Markazi province in the near future.

“It is the first racetrack in the country suitable for holding Formula One competitions according to the standards of the [International] Automobile Federation,” provincial tourism chief Mostafa Marzban said on Wednesday.

“So far, 90% of the racetrack and its main building have been completed and the ensemble will be inaugurated by the end of Tir (July 22),” the official added.

Formula One (also known as Formula 1 or F1) is the highest class of international auto racing for single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The word formula in the name refers to the set of rules to which all participants’ cars must conform. A Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grands Prix, which take place worldwide on both purpose-built circuits and closed public roads.

AFM