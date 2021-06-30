Book of birds’ life lessons for humans published in Persian   

TEHRAN – “A Short Philosophy of Birds”, a book of studies by French experts Philippe J. Dubois and Elise Rousseau containing information that may be useful to human life has been published in Persian.

The book translated into Persian by Kaveh Feizollahi has been released by the Tehran-based publishing house Now.

The book provides twenty-two life lessons inspired by watching birds, written by the French philosopher and ornithologist Duo.

“The greatest wisdom comes from the smallest creatures,” wrote Virgin Digital, the publisher of the original book released in 2018.

There is so much we can learn from birds. Through twenty-two little lessons of wisdom inspired by how birds live, this charming French book will help you spread your wings and soar.

We often need help from those smaller than us. Having spent a lifetime watching birds, Philippe and Élise - a French ornithologist and a philosopher - draw out the secret lessons that birds can teach us about how to live, and the wisdom of the natural world.

Along the way you will discover why the robin is braver than the eagle, what the arctic tern can teach us about the joy of travel, and whether the head or the heart is the best route to love (as shown by the mallard and the penguin).

By the end, you will feel more in touch with the rhythms of nature and have a fresh perspective on how to live the fullest life you can.

Dubois has been passionate about birds since he was a boy, and has traveled the world birdwatching. He is the author of a number of works on climate change and biodiversity and was the head of Delachaux and Niestlé, the oldest nature books publishing house in France.

Rousseau has degrees in literature and philosophy, and is a journalist and author of several works on nature and animals. She has spent several years working to protect animals.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “A Short Philosophy of Birds” by French experts Philippe J. Dubois and Elise Rousseau.

MMS/YAW

