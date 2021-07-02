First boutique hotel to make debut in Zanjan

TEHRAN – The first boutique hotel in northwestern Zanjan province will be inaugurated in the near future, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Located in the historical texture of the provincial capital of Zanjan, the hotel is originally a Qajar-era (1789-1925) mansion, which has undergone some rehabilitation works, Amir Arjmand announced on Thursday.

Equipping living rooms, kitchens, and handicraft salesrooms as well as repairing the damaged parts of the building including walls, doors, windows, staircase, and restrooms are parts of the restoration project of the historical structure, which is carried out by the private sector, the official added.

Boutique hotels reflect the rich culture and history of a region and are among popular tourist attractions as they are built in lively urban neighborhoods or renovated old buildings and they aim to attract guests as well as visitors, he explained.

All people benefit from such projects, which preserve the city’s valuable texture, he noted.

Over the past couple of years, hundreds of historical sites and monuments across Iran have been temporarily ceded to the private investors by auctions reportedly to gain higher productivity and better maintenance.

Conducted by the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places, the scheme is expected to assist a sustainable development for the local communities through fueling a tourism boom along the once flourishing route.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/MG