“Sun Children” director Majid Majidi receives IAA’s first Plaque of Glory 

TEHRAN – Oscar-nominated director Majid Majidi was honored on Thursday with the first edition of the IAA Plaque of Glory by the Iranian Academy of Arts (IAA).

He received the honor during a special ceremony at the IAA following a screening of his latest acclaimed movie “Sun Children” about child labor.

The academy has established the award to honor an artist for his/her lifetime achievements every year.

“This film was produced to generate motivation for the construction of schools for child workers across the country, however, screening the film was thwarted by the pandemic, and I hope organizing meetings like this could help achieve the aim,” said Majidi after receiving the award.

“We watched a great and amazing movie and were impressed by it,” said IAA director Bahman Namvar-Motlaq who selected Majidi as the director of IAA’s Cinema Department in May.

“He has expressed one of the main problems of the city in the best way, and it is an artist’s main job to show maladies in the best way,” he added

“As an experienced critic, I’m sure that his works will be discussed in the future and many books will be authored about him, not only by Iranian scholars, but also by the Indian, Chinese and Westerners,” he noted.

“Sun Children” was Iran’s submission to the foreign-language film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, it failed to receive a nomination to the shortlist.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February 2020, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.

Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film’s star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

Earlier in December 2020, when Majidi attended the Hainan International Film Festival in the Chinese city of Sanya, he said that he will be doing his next project on the coronavirus pandemic in China.

Speaking to the China Global Television Network (CGTN), he said that he will be traveling to Yunnan Province in southwest China after the festival to scout for potential locations for his upcoming movie. This follows a trip to the eastern city of Hangzhou for the same purpose.

Majidi noted the film centers on a little girl during the coronavirus crisis, without giving more details. He added that the cast will be all Chinese.

He made “Beyond the Clouds” in India in 2017. The film, which is set in the slums of Mumbai, represented India at several international film festivals.

Photo: Director Majid Majidi (R) receives the IAA Plaque of Glory from Iranian Academy of Arts director Bahman Namvar-Motlaq in Tehran on July 1, 2021.

