TCCIMA to hold Iran-Tajikistan business forum in late July

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) will hold an Iran-Tajikistan business forum on July 27, the chamber announced on its website.

The event titled “Investigating Opportunities for Trade Cooperation with Tajikistan” will be held online and with the aim of boosting Iranian businessmen’s knowledge of the Tajik market and elevating bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The 14th meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee was held in Tajikistan in early June.

As reported, promoting economic relations was the major focus of the mentioned meeting which was co-chaired by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Recourses Daler Juma.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, Ardakanian underlined the long historical, cultural, and economic relations between the two countries and said: “Considering the will of the top leaders of the two countries, the implementation of approved agreements requires serious determination [by the two sides].”

“One of the important factors for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries is the establishment of banking relations between the two countries and it is necessary for both sides to take necessary steps in this regard,” the Iranian minister stated.

Welcoming the Tajik side’s proposal for the expansion of Iran's industrial investments in Tajikistan using the country's workforce and resources, Ardakanian said: "Solving banking problems is a prerequisite for the development of Iranian investments [in Tajikistan]."

Further in the event, Juma welcomed the Iranian delegation, saying: “the 14th session of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between the two countries will create a special movement in the promotion and development of economic relations between the two countries.”

Referring to trade relations and trade balance between the two countries in the past few years, he said: “based on the two sides’ import and export data, there is great potential for improving trade relations between the two countries.”

He mentioned the cooperation between the two countries in the construction of a dam and a hydroelectric power plant as successful examples of cooperation between the two countries, both of which were designed and built by specialized companies and put into operation by the presidents of the two countries.

Juma also referred to the agreement between the two countries for the implementation of a project to complete the facilities of the Tajikistan Esteghlal Tunnel and noted that his country is ready to fulfill its financial obligations in this regard.

