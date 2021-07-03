TEDPIX loses 10,900 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 10,923 points to 1.246 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

Over 6.946 billion securities worth 54.142 trillion rials (about $1.289 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index dropped 11,752 points, and the second market’s index lost 9,228 points. TEDPIX rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.256 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Esfahan Oil Refining Company, and Kourosh Food Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

The unveiling ceremony of the mentioned systems, held on Tuesday, was attended by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and the SEO Head Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi.

According to Dehnavi, these systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

MA/MA