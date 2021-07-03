RAI takes new steps for domestic railway signaling

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two local entities namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) and Farab Industrial Group for equipping a railway line near capital Tehran with signaling systems.

The MOU was signed by the RAI Head Saeed Rasouli and the managing directors of the mentioned companies on Saturday in Tehran, IRIB reported.

Based on the mentioned MOU, the consortium comprised of the said companies will carry out the design, construction, and financing for the signaling of the Tehran-Garmsar suburban railway over a 24-month period.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Eslami noted that following the implementation of the mentioned project, the signaling of other railway lines in the country will be put on the agenda of the ministry and RAI. Suburban railways near large cities will be the priority for the signaling, Eslami said.

According to the minister, attracting private sector investment for the financing of railway projects, using the maximum capacity of domestic companies in the construction and development of rail transportation technologies, and increasing the share of railways in the country’s transportation are among the goals of the signed MOU.

RAI Head Saeed Rasouli had earlier said that Iran is currently among the top eight countries regarding the technology of railway signaling systems.

“Currently, two advanced railway signaling systems have been created inside the country, which marks Iran as one of the eight advanced countries with this technology,” Rasouli said in the opening ceremony of the 7th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries & Equipment of Iran in June 2019.

EF/MA