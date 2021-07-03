“Uncle Qassem” published in French

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Mohammad-Ali Jaberi’s book “Uncle Qassem”, which reflects Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s regard for children, has been published in French.

“L’Oncle Qassem” has been published by El Faro, an international publishing house in Caracas, Venezuela that released a Spanish translation “Mi tio Soleimani” by Martha Golzar.

Alireza Sharifian is the translator of the French version of the book, which was originally published by Ketabak in Tehran with illustrations by Mikail Barati.

The book contains 20 stories, which provide a truly deep insight into the character of General Soleimani and enjoin children to think of the personality as a role model.

The fourth edition of the Spanish translation of “Uncle Qassem” has recently been released by El Faro, which has distributed thousands of copies of the book in Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia.

The Spanish translation of the book was introduced in the capital Caracas during a ceremony attended by Mayor Erika Farias Pena, the head of the Capital District Government, Jacqueline Faria and Iranian Ambassador Hojjatollah Ansari.

The mayor read an excerpt from the book for the cultural figures and other people who attended the ceremony.

The Spanish translation was published in remembrance of the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

After his martyrdom, the commander came under the spotlight even more than before by writers and publishers.

The Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute published the book “Great Commander”.

The book published on his martyrdom anniversary contains a series of articles written by Iraqi cultural figures.

Earlier in January, Iran’s Cultural Office in Baghdad also published a book on Soleimani both in Persian and Arabic under the title “Guest of Iraq Written by Iraqi Personalities”.

The book contains interviews with 18 political and religious officials, experts and analysts.

“Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani”, a book giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Soleimani through his discourses and memories, was also published in 12 countries.

The book originally was written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi in Persian and published by Khate Moqaddam Publications.

The book has been published in Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, and will be published in France and Afghanistan in the near future.

Photo: A copy of the French translation of “Uncle Qassem”.

