Industry minister inaugurates 5 major projects in Khorasan Razavi

TEHRAN –Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini inaugurated and commenced five major industrial projects in northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province during a two-day visit to the province on Saturday and Sunday, IRNA reported.

Razm Hosseini who arrived in the mentioned province on Saturday inaugurated a washing machine production line, a tile and ceramic production unit, as well as a soft drink production unit while ordering the beginning of a pharmaceutical factory development project and a project for the construction of a ceramic and tile production unit.

As reported, the washing machine production line, which was put into operation in Neyshabour with 450 billion rials (about $10.7 million), has an annual production capacity of 41,000 units and has created jobs for 50 people.

The tile and ceramic production unit was also inaugurated in Torbat Heydarieh city with 590 billion rials of investment (about $14 million). The unit is going to produce 8,900 tons of ceramic and tiles and has created jobs for over 75 people.

The official also ordered the beginning of the construction of another ceramic and tile production unit in the said city which has an annual production capacity of 6,600 tons of products and will create jobs for 110 people.

He further inaugurated a soft drink production unit in Kashmar city. This unit has an annual production capacity of over 50,000 tons of various soft drinks and has created jobs for 120 people.

As reported, over 8.8 trillion rials (about $209.5 million) has been invested in the mentioned production unit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the said unit, Razm Hosseini put the share of soft drinks and sweets in the country’s total annual non-oil exports at $500 million.

He also traveled to Bardaskan County on Saturday evening and, after visiting the copper and gold mines in the region, inaugurated the transmission line and electricity distribution network of the Bardaskan mines.

Razm Hosseini was accompanied by his deputies in the mentioned visit and attended several meetings with the industry officials of the province.

