10-man Zob Ahan earn a late draw against Saipa

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan football team escaped defeat at home against Saipa in Matchday 26 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Zob Ahan goalkeeper Shahab Gordan was sent off just 13 minutes into the match after receiving a straight red card.

Saipa forward Amirali Sadeghi gave the visiting team the lead before the hour mark with a long-range shot.

Zob Ahan put Saipa under pressure in the final minutes of the match and created several goalscoring chances.

Zob Ahan captain Vahid Mohammadzadeh finally scored the equalizer in the stoppage team with a header.

Struggling teams Zob Ahan and Saipa remain 14th and 15th in the table and try to escape relegation zone with four weeks left.