Development projects worth nearly $740m inaugurated in free trade, special economic zones

TEHRAN – Some 62 development projects worth 31.05 trillion rials (over $739.2 million) were put into operation in Iran’s free trade and special economic zones on Tuesday, in the 78th series of inauguration ceremonies since the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

As reported by the government portal, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the mentioned projects through video conferencing in various provinces including West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Gilan, and Sistan-Baluchestan, IRNA reported.

Put into operation in Kish, Maku, Chabahar, Aras, and Anzali free trade, and special economic zones, the said projects are going to provide direct employment for about 2,388 people.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, Rouhani underlined the significant role of the country’s free trade and economic zones in the country’s economy.

“Free trade and special economic zones play an important role in the economy and employment, and in this government, great work has been done in these areas,” the president said.

He also mentioned the importance of Chabahar Port’s free trade zone, saying: “Chabahar Free Zone is of special importance to us because Chabahar Port itself has a strategic and important position and in the future will be one of the first and most important ports in the country.”

Back in June, Rouhani had inaugurated and commenced 52 development projects worth 620 trillion rials (over $14.7 billion) in the country’s free trade and special economic zones, in the 74th series of inauguration ceremonies since the previous Iranian calendar year.

As reported, over the past year, six series of inauguration series have been done in the country’s free trade and special economic zones, two of which have been in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

According to the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Hamidreza Mo'meni, currently, 621 development projects are being implemented in free trade and special economic zones, which have average physical progress of 50 percent.

