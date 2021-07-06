TEDPIX gains 26,500 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 26,569 points to 1.281 million on Tuesday.

Over 7.356 billion securities worth 60.777 trillion rials (about $1.447 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index rose 21,708 points, and the second market’s index climbed 46,019 points.

TEDPIX rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

The unveiling ceremony of the mentioned systems, held on Tuesday, was attended by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and the SEO Head Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi.

According to Dehnavi, these systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

He noted that launching these single window systems would accelerate and facilitate many affairs and hopefully services would be provided more quickly and easily to the clients and companies.

Through the mentioned systems, the SEO, in collaboration with the Real Estate Registration Organization of Iran, the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA), official newspapers, and the Iran Post, will provide all the necessary services in the shortest possible time, he explained.

