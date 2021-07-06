Govt., private sector discuss major economic issues

TEHRAN - The 105th meeting of the Dialogue Council of Government and Private Sector was held in Tehran on Monday in which some of the country’s current economic issues were discussed, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The meeting was chaired by Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and attended by the ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and heads of the chamber’s specialized committees.

The private sector’s proposals for the realization of the motto of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), the country’s electricity problems, promoting border markets, improving the business environment, and the challenges that foreign investors are facing in the country were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

Countering corruption and rent-seeking, moving towards a competitive and transparent business environment, expediting the resolution of legal problems that the traders are facing, supporting productive investment, holding commercial courts, covering uncertainties and production risks, facilitating the financing of productive sectors through the banking system and the capital market, reducing tax pressures on productive sectors, and removing foreign exchange and foreign trade bottlenecks in productive sectors were other issues raised in the meeting.

Speaking at the event, the ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie mentioned some of the above-mentioned issues and offered some solutions for resolving them.

Underlining the significance of border markets, Shafeie said: “These markets were established to improve the living standards of the people living in the border areas. At present, not only we have not achieved our initial goals in this regard, but the implementation of the plans for establishing border markets have created some problems for which solutions must be sought.”

Elsewhere in this meeting, Dejpasand mentioned the private sector’s proposal package for the realization of the current year’s motto which is “Production: Support and removing obstacles” and said: “In this regard, the items that need to be approved by the government should be prepared in the form of a draft bylaw and submitted to the government, and what requires the approval of the parliament should be determined and made available to the MPs.”

EF/MA

Photo: Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand (2nd R) and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (2nd L) at the 105th meeting of the Dialogue Council of Government and Private Sector in Tehran on Monday.