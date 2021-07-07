Iran’s first delegation to travel to Tokyo on July 17

TEHRAN – The first delegation of Iran’s participants in the 2020 Olympic Games will leave the country on July 17.

Iran will send the volleyball team (12 athletes), taekwondo (three athletes), table tennis (one athlete) and archery (one athlete) to the Games at the abovementioned date.

Iran is expected to take part at the 2020 Olympic Games with 68 athletes (57 male and 11 female athletes).

The 2020 Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8.

It is expected that 11,091 athletes from 205 countries will compete in the Games.