‘Iran ready to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic projects'

TEHRAN – A Trade Delegation from Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province traveled to Baku on Tuesday for a three-day visit to the neighboring country, during which they expressed Iran’s readiness for participating in Azerbaijan’s economic projects.

As IRNA reported, the delegation was headed by East Azarbaijan Province’s Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs Ali Jahangiri.

Upon returning to Tabriz on Thursday, Jahangiri told the press that positive talks have been held with Azeri officials for expanding economic and trade cooperation during the visit.

Iranian companies can cooperate with their Azeri counterparts in the fields of industrial and construction products and materials to provide such products in the recently liberated Karabakh region, he said.

According to the official, distance and lower transportation costs are important factors that make Iran and especially East Azarbaijan Province a great source of such materials for Azerbaijan.

“Even foreign companies that are already working in industrial and construction projects in the Karabakh region can supply their required products and materials from Iran,” he said.

Jahangiri noted that during his visit, the participation of Iranian companies, including those from East Azarbaijan Province, in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in the Karabakh region was discussed with Azeri officials.

The official noted that the main goal of the visit to the neighboring country was to introduce the capacities and capabilities of Iranian companies and especially those of East Azarbaijan Province.

He also mentioned the holding of an exhibition on Iran's economic and industrial capabilities in Baku as one of the topics discussed during the visit.

Referring to the high economic and industrial capabilities of East Azarbaijan province, Jahangiri said: "We have more than 4,000 industrial units and 27 production units that have high technological and industrial capabilities and the production capacity of East Azarbaijan province is very high."

The official further mentioned the two sides talks on modernizing the two countries trade and said: “In various meetings, and especially in the meeting with the head of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency, it was emphasized that we should move beyond traditional trade and have technological and industrial cooperation, make joint investments in various industries, and have technological cooperation.”

EF/MA