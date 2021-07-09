Iran volleyball player Fayazi announces retirement

TEHRAN – Outside spiker Purya Fayazi has announced his retirement from international duty with Iran.

The 28-year-old player made his Iran debut in 2011 and won the 2014 Asian Games with the team. Fayazi was also part of the team who won the gold medal at the 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Tehran.

“I was forced to quit my international duty since I had two knee surgeries. I need to rest for recovery and I want to focus fully on my goals in the club,” Fayazi said.

“I have good memories of the national team and it was a very hard decision to make but the health comes first,” he added.

Fayazi was also part of Iran team in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League in Italy and was fielded by Vladimir Alekno as a substitute.