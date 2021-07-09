Museum dedicated to Sardasht chemical attack victims to be established

TEHRAN – A cultural heritage museum, dedicated to the victims of the chemical attack by Saddam Hussein’s regime on Iran’s Sardasht in 1987, is planned to be constructed in the northwestern city in West Azarbaijan province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Entitled Peace Museum, the museum seeks to both remember the victims of the attack and show how oppressed the people of this city were at the time, Jalil Jabbari said on Thursday.

Covering an area of 3,000 square meters, the museum will be established in five floors, the official added.

The museum has been designed to illustrate the effects of the chemical bombing of Sardasht on nature in its building structure, he explained.

Chemical weapons, their deadly effects, and the effects of these weapons on Sardasht’s inhabitants from the time of the bombing to the present are the main focuses of this museum, he noted.

He also mentioned that the other sections of the museum are dedicated to peace, including introducing peace-promoting figures from around the world and from Iran, as well as individuals who have contributed to the cause of peace throughout history.

In 1987, the Iraqi warplanes dropped chemical weapons on the Iranian town and the surrounding regions, killing over 1000 and injuring over 8000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.

Iran was subjected to several violent attacks with chemical weapons by Iraq during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

According to a study, about 6,000 Iranians were killed during the attacks, and today, about 55,000 survivors of these attacks are still suffering from the aftereffects.

