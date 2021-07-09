Over 27,000 soldiers receive vocational training in 3 months

TEHRAN – Over 27,000 soldiers have received vocational training in the first three months of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21-June 21), Habib Erfanmanesh, director of education management at the Technical and Vocational Training Organization, has said.

The comprehensive plan for vocational training of soldiers, which started in June 2017, was launched with the aim of promoting attractiveness and vitality in the military service, as well as training of soldiers in the period before, during, and after the service.

Based on a 5-year plan, approved for the comprehensive skill training, targets 100 percent coverage of soldiers through general, basic, and specialized skills training.

There are two types of skills for soldiers and in various economic sectors including industry, services, agriculture, culture, and art, which include many jobs, he said, YJC reported on Friday.

On average, the training courses are about 100 hours for soldiers, from short courses of 40 to 50 hours to 150 to 160 hours, he explained, adding, the soldiers receive a valid certificate, that can be translated and provided to organizations abroad.

The plan has so far trained over 250,000 soldiers, he stated.

He went on to note that this year, we tend to expand training courses to provide soldiers in deprived areas with vocational skills.

“Of course, the goal is not just training, but employment, so we will be with the soldiers after the end of military service and support them to find a suitable job and provide them with the necessary facilities,” he concluded.

