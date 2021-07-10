Alamian brothers to compete at 2021 World Table Tennis C’ships in U.S.

TEHRAN – Noshad and Nima Alamian will participate at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships which will be held in Houston, the U.S. from Nov. 23 to 29.

The Championships will take place in the American city with robust protocols enforced to create a safe environment to ensure that the event can be held in the United States for the first time ever.

The Iranian duo will take part in the men’s doubles division.

A total of 400 players are expected to participate at the competition.