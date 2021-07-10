Tehran, Bishkek discuss ways of boosting bilateral trade

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie met with the President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Danil Ibraev in Tehran on Saturday to discuss ways of expanding trade ties between the two countries.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, in this meeting Ibraev offered some suggestions for increasing the level of trade between the two countries which were welcomed by the Iranian side.

Holding monthly specialized meetings to determine potential areas for mutual cooperation between the two countries and using Bandar Abbas-Sarakhs railway for transiting goods from India, China, and the Persian Gulf nations to Kyrgyzstan and vice versa, were among these suggestions.

In the meantime, the officials also proposed to define an integrated mechanism for boosting trade between the two countries and agreed to pursue the issue.

Referring to the importance of developing a clear and integrated mechanism for trade between the two countries, Ibraev suggested: “Online specialized meetings should be held between the businessmen of the two countries in areas where there is a capacity for cooperation.”

He noted that holding such monthly meetings will have positive effects on strengthening the level of relations between the two countries. In this regard, the two sides agreed to hold the first meeting next month.

Further in the meeting, Shafeie underlined Kyrgyzstan's trade, production, and regional capacities, and praised the country's strong laws for supporting the private sector, foreign investment, and move towards a free economy.

According to Shafeie, a significant number of Iranian businessmen have invested in the free zones of Kyrgyzstan and are demanding the facilitation of joint cooperation between the countries.

The official noted that the two countries can have good cooperation in various fields including agriculture, tourism and energy.

He further invited the head of Kyrgyzstan Chamber of Commerce to visit Iran in the near future.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and the President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Danil Ibraev meet in Tehran on Saturday.