Iran know rivals at Continental Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their fate at the Continental Futsal Championship Thailand 2021.

The Persians have been drawn in Group B along with Lithuania, Tajikistan and Egypt.

Group A consists of Thailand, Uzbekistan, Kosovo and Mozambique.

The eight-nation tournament will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran will participate in the competition as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran are in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S. and Serbia.