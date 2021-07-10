“Botox” to compete in Burgas International Film Festival

TEHRAN – The acclaimed drama “Botox” will be competing in the 6th edition of the Burgas International Film Festival.

The festival will take place in Burgas, a city on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, from July 16 to 23.

“Botox”, a co-production between Iran and Canada directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, will be screened in the official section of the festival.

The movie tells the story of sisters Akram and Azar. Both lie about their brother’s disappearance, telling everyone he fled to Germany. Day after day, the lie becomes bigger and more unmanageable, leading everyone to a dark and mysterious destiny.

“Botox” has been screened at numerous international film festivals.

It was named the best feature at the 38th Torino Film Festival in 2020. Co-written by Mazaheri and Sepinud Najian, it also won the award for best screenplay at the Italian festival.

The first-film director award went to Mazaheri “Botox” at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran in June.

The Burgas festival is one of the most important Bulgarian film festivals. All events are free and open to the public, and participants and guests are welcome to attend a large variety of exciting events, including art exhibitions, master classes, presentations, as well as various meetings with directors, actors and producers.

Colombia-Mexico co-production “The Night of the Beast” directed by Mauricio Leiva-Cock and “Pebbles” by P.S. Vinothraj from India are also on the official lineup.



Serbian director Ivan Ikic’s drama “Oasis” and “The Girl and the Spider” by Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher from Germany will also be screened in the official competition.

“All-In” by Volkan Uce from Belgium and “Mighty Flash” by Ainhoa Rodríguez from Spain are other movies competing in the festival.

A jury composed of directors Kamen Kalev and Deben Van Dam, cinematographer Kaloyan Bozhilov, actress Martina Apostolova and sound designer Atanas Tcholakov will judge the films.

Photo: Susan Parvar acts in a scene from “Botox” directed by Kaveh Mazaheri.

