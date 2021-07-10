Iran to play Latvia for 11th place at FIBA U19 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran will play host Latvia for the 11th place of the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Sunday.

The Iranian team lost to Turkey 84-61 at the 9–12th place semifinals.

Turkey’s Yigit Onan scored 17 points and Parsa Fallah grabbed 15 points for Iran.

The tournament runs from July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, in Latvia.



The Baltic country is hosting the event for a second time, following 2011. The United States go into the 2021 edition as the reigning champions from 2019 and the winners of seven of the previous 14 tournaments.