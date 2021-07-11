Handicrafts sector creates 45 jobs in North Khorasan in Q1

TEHRAN –The handicrafts sector generated 45 job opportunities in the northeastern province of North Khorasan during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Some three billion rials ($71,400 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was also invested in this sector during the mentioned time, Mohammadreza Qahremanian announced on Sunday.

Handicrafts exports from the province also reached 2.5 billion rials ($59,500) during the mentioned period, the official added.

Potteries, handmade pieces of jewelry, and klim and carpets were amongst the objects exported mostly to Poland, China, Turkey, Lebanon, Qatar, and Canada, he noted.

Among the benefits of the province’s handicrafts are their relative added value, low production costs, easy accessibility of training, and their attractiveness, which has resulted in a booming market and created jobs for many, he explained.

Experts believe though the northeastern province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism industry is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it’s worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/MG

