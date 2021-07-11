Iran come 12th at FIBA U19 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Latvia 71-63 in their last match at the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Sunday and finished in 12th place.

Iran’s Parsa Fallah scored 25 points, while Latvian Davis Denfas scored 20 points.



Iran had finished 11th in the 2013 FIBA U19 World Cup held in the Czech Republic.

The U.S. and France will lock horns in the final match, while Canada play Serbia in the bronze medal match.

The tournament is being held in Riga and Daugavpils, in Latvia.

The Baltic country is hosting the event for a second time, following 2011. The United States go into the 2021 edition as the reigning champions from 2019 and the winners of seven of the previous 14 tournaments.