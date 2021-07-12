TEDPIX jumps 19,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 19,075 points to 1.304 million on Monday.

As reported, 7.593 billion securities worth 58.795 trillion rials (about $1.399 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first index gained 19,729 points, and the second market’s index rose 18,998 points.

TEDPIX rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.282 million points on Wednesday, July 7 (the last working day of the week).

