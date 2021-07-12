Iran goalkeeper Niazmand joins Portimonense

TEHRAN – Iran international football team and Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand joined Portuguese football club Portimonense on Monday.

He has joined the Primeira Liga side on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old custodian started his goalkeeping career in 2015 with the Iranian team Paykan and joined Sepahan after three years.

He is also Iran national team third-choice goalkeeper.

Niazmand has a release clause worth €10 million in his contract with the Portuguese team.

Iran first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand also joined Portuguese club Boavista from Belgian team Antwerp on loan on Saturday.