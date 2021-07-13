67 industrial, production projects inaugurated in Hamedan Province

TEHRAN –Some 67 industrial and production projects worth 4.2 trillion rials (about $100 million) were inaugurated in Hamedan Province on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by senior officials including Deputy Interior Minister Babak Dinparast.

As reported by IRNA, the mentioned projects are going to create job opportunities for more than 750 people.

According to the Hamedan Province’s Deputy Governor Zaher Pour-Mojahed, 16 of the mentioned projects were industrial units that will offer jobs for 466 people.

Pour-Mojahed stated that 2.04 trillion rials (about $48.5 million) has been invested in the mentioned industrial units, noting that the said units are active in various areas including brick production, calcium carbonate powder production, production of PVC sheets, production of painkillers, sanitary ware and steel beams and some other products.

He further added that 25 of the said projects were also related to the agricultural sector and 26 projects have been infrastructure projects in the province’s industrial parks and zones.

A 5,000-ton capacity cold storage as well as a flour factory were among the mentioned projects.

Hamedan is one the major hubs of agricultural and industrial products in west-central Iran.

The province exported commodities worth over $750 million in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Pour-Mojahed, $103 million worth of the exports in the previous year were done through Hamadan Customs while the rest from other regions to other countries.

