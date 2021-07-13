EU allocates €15m for humanitarian projects in Iran

TEHRAN – The European Union (EU) has allotted €15 million in humanitarian aid to support those most affected by man-made crises, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-induced, and other natural disasters in Iran.

The humanitarian funding will focus on supporting humanitarian organizations working to assist the most vulnerable Iranians and Afghans in the country. Part of the funding will support the country's battle against the severe coronavirus pandemic, including the provision of urgent medical equipment.

It also supports Iran's commendable efforts in assisting Afghans on its territory and host communities, on education, health, protection, and livelihood, according to the EU official website.

Iran is highly affected by the pandemic, as the fifth wave is ongoing and the response is challenged by difficulties in Iran's procurement of essential medical goods, due to over compliance of pharmaceutical and shipping companies as well as banks with U.S. sanctions, despite humanitarian exemptions.

The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 continues to exacerbate humanitarian and developmental needs.

In addition, Iran hosts the greatest number of Afghans worldwide, with an estimated 3.65 million Afghans on its territory. The EU allocation of €15 million in humanitarian assistance in 2021 to the most vulnerable people in Iran brings the total EU humanitarian support in the country to over €76 million since 2016.

