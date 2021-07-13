ISIPO inks co-op MOU with Armenia’s Investor Support Center

TEHRAN – Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Armenia’s Investor Support Center for cooperation in various areas, including the establishment of joint industrial parks in border areas.

The signing ceremony, held online on Tuesday, was attended by senior officials from the two sides including the ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian and Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, IRNA reported.

The development of bilateral cooperation, offering appropriate solutions for resolving trade issues, promotion and improvement of mutual investment and creation of an operational framework to strengthen and develop stronger trade relations between the two countries were reported to be the main goals of the mentioned MOU.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rasoulian expressed hope that considering the expansion of economic and industrial cooperation between Iran and Armenia, the two countries will take serious measures for promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and for the establishment of joint industrial parks.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises play an important role in the production and distribution of wealth in the economy, and therefore the governments need to strengthen small industries,” Rasoulian said.

Mentioning that 92 percent of Iran’s industrial sector is comprised of small and medium-sized enterprises, the official said: “we have successful experiences at the government and private sector levels in this field and try to provide the necessary infrastructure and a competitive environment for such enterprises by applying supportive policies.”

“So far, more than 900 industrial parks and zones have been put into operation in Iran and nearly one million people are working in 48,000 industrial units active in these parks,” he added.

Rasoulian further expressed hope that the two sides would improve the level of cooperation with the aim of implementing previously reached agreements and facilitating cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries which would lead to the creation of joint industrial parks.

