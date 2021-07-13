Kalhor, Erzincan to perform online for Iranians 

TEHRAN – Five-time Grammy Award nominee Kayhan Kalhor and Turkish baglama virtuoso Erdal Erzincan will give an online performance for their Iranian fans.

The concert will stream online on aparat.com on July 28 at 9:30 pm, top kamancheh player Kalhor announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

The duo has performed several online concerts for Iranians over the past year during the pandemic.

Kalhor and Erzincan have earlier mesmerized Eastern music enthusiasts during many duets in Tehran, Istanbul, Rotterdam, Schiltigheim and many other cities around the world.

They performed a duet during the 19th Offest festival at the Macedonian Philharmonic in Skopje, Macedonia, in November 2020.

In a statement, the Offest 2020 organizers praised Kalhor, noting that “one of the most exciting of his innumerable projects and unique collaborations that have attracted audiences around the globe is his duo with the renowned Turkish baglama player Erdal Erzincan.”

“The classical music traditions of Persia and of Ottoman Turkey that inspire the music of Kalhor and Erzincan share a great deal in common, including the ancient modal compositional system known as maqam, and the idea of improvisation plays a definitive role in their intensely spiritual and emotional performances.

“Their music is thoroughly modern and seeks to bring the listener into its trance-like realm by interweaving ecstatic rhythms with sensual melodic phrases. The result is a set of instrumental compositions that flow into each other like one continuous work, with gently drifting passages, in which the two instruments echo and improvise on different phrases.”

Their album “The Wind” was released in 2006 by ECM and their collaboration has remained vibrant ever since.

Before the online concert, Kalhor and tombak player Behnam Samani are scheduled to perform a concert of classical Persian music at San Giorgio in Venice.

The concerts will be organized on July 14 at the invitation of the Intercultural Institute of Comparative Music Studies.

The performances will be held with contributions from the Department of Philosophy and Cultural Heritage at Ca’ Foscari University, Venice.

Photo: Iranian kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor (L) and Turkish baglama master Erdal Erzincan perform at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 4, 2016. (ILNA/Mehdi Nasiri)

MMS/YAW