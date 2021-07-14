Iranian police seize relics from smuggler

TEHRAN – Some historical objects have recently been confiscated from an antique dealer in Alborz province near the capital Tehran, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

After days of intelligence operations, the illegal dealer was traced and arrested after police received reports from cultural heritage aficionados about his misdeeds, Ali Fathian announced.

Recovered relics include coins, jewelry, tiles, precious and semi-precious stones, and statues, he added.

The official, however, did not refer to the exact age of the relics. The culprit was detained and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he noted.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province.

Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

ABU/MG

