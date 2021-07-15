Iran crowned Asian U21 Beach Volleyball champions
TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the 4th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships on Thursday.
Iran 1 (Abolhassan Khakizadeh/Sina Shokati) defeated Thailand 1 (Phichakon Narathon/Phanuphong Thanan) 2-1 (17-21, 28-26, 15-7) in the gold medal match.
Thailand 2 also defeated Thailand 3 in the bronze medal match.
Iran2’s Amir Reza Zamani/Reza Naghibizadeh Shamili also participated in the competition but lost to Thailand 1 and Australia 2 in the group stage.
The Asian U-21 Beach Volleyball Championships were held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from July 12 to 15.
