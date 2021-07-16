Public vaccination using COVIRAN BAREKAT underway

The immunization of people against the coronavirus using homegrown COVIRAN BAREKAT vaccine is underway across the country for the age group above 68 years.

On June 14, COVIRAN BAREKAT received the license for public use. Results of the second human trial phase showed that the vaccine creates immunity by 93.5 percent, he noted.

Eleven countries from Asia and South America, and a European country have asked for importing the vaccine.

