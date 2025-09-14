Ghasempour snatches bronze at 2025 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Kamran Ghasempour seized a bronze medal at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

He defeated Indian wrestler Mukul Dahiya 10-0 in the bronze medal match. Another bronze went to Arsenii Dzhioev of Azerbaijan.

American wrestler Zahid Valencia defeated Hayato Ishiguro of Japan 12-0 in the final bout of 86kg.

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Zagreb, Croatia from Sept 13 to 21.