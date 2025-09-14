Iran’s freestyler Javan wins silver at 2025 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Ahmad Javan of Iran won a silver medal at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Javan lost to Zaur Uguev (UWW) 11-2 in the final bout of 61kg.

Kazakhstan’s Assylzhan Yessengeldi and Nuraddin Novruzov of Azerbaijan won bronze medals.

Javan had defeated Ecuador’s Josh Kramer 13-2, Novruzov 5-2, Ukraine’s Kamil Kerymov 8-4, and North Korea’s Kim Kum-hyok 3-2 on his way to the final.

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Zagreb, Croatia from Sept 13 to 21.