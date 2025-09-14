G7’s claims against Iran a gross distortion of reality: Iran foreign ministry

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly dismissed allegations raised by the Group of Seven (G7) Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) and its associate members, condemning them as “baseless, unfounded, and politically motivated.”

On Friday, the G7 RRM – which includes Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, with Australia and New Zealand as associate members – issued a statement accusing Iran of carrying out “transnational repression and other malign activities.”

According to the G7, Iranian intelligence services had engaged in a “disturbing pattern” of harassment and intimidation against political opponents living abroad, including alleged attempts to kidnap and assassinate dissidents. The statement also accused Tehran of conducting cyber operations aimed at intimidating journalists, dividing societies, and threatening Jewish communities.

Global Affairs Canada went further, claiming that a hacker group linked to Iran – identified as the so-called Handala Hack Team – had conducted a “hack and leak” operation beginning on July 8. The operation allegedly targeted five Iranian international journalists, including one based in Canada, and involved publishing personal information such as government IDs and private content on social media and Iranian news platforms. The G7 claimed such activities amounted to an unacceptable violation of sovereignty and an effort to silence dissent abroad.

In its response on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry categorically rejected these accusations as a fabrication aimed at tarnishing the Islamic Republic’s image. It said the allegations represented a deliberate attempt to distort the truth by portraying Iranian officials charged with safeguarding the country’s national security as perpetrators of repression.

“The Islamic Republic firmly rejects these politically motivated allegations,” the ministry declared. “These claims are not only false but serve as a cover for the unlawful and destabilizing policies of the very states making them.”

Tehran stressed that it was, in fact, the G7 countries that should be held accountable for fueling instability across the globe. The statement pointed to Western interventions in West Asia – from military invasions to sanctions regimes – as the root causes of lawlessness and insecurity.

The ministry also highlighted the G7’s unwavering political, military, and financial support for the Israeli regime, which continues to commit grave violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights in Palestine. “Those who arm and defend the apartheid regime in Tel Aviv, while enabling its massacres against the people of Gaza and the West Bank, have no moral authority to lecture others on human rights,” it said.

Iran further described the cyber allegations as a coordinated disinformation campaign designed to justify increased Western pressure on Tehran. “These accusations are neither new nor credible,” the ministry added, “but rather part of a broader strategy to shift blame away from the G7’s destructive record.”

Concluding its statement, the ministry emphasized Iran’s sovereign right to defend its people and its security. “The Islamic Republic will not be intimidated by politically motivated accusations from powers whose own actions have consistently undermined regional and global stability,” it said.