Iranian football critic Hamidreza Sadr passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian long-serving football critic, author and historian passed away at the age of 65 on Friday.

He lost his long battle with cancer in Orange County, the United States.

Sadr was well-known for his publications on various subjects such as football, cinema, and non-fiction based on history and social studies.

He wrote several books about football, namely Once Upon a Time Football (2000), The Hot Seat (2012), A Boy On The Terraces (2013) and The Eternal Jerseys (2018).

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Sadr’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.