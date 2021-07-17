If Israel wages war on Lebanon, Hezbollah can fire up to ‘3,000’ missiles a day

Speaking to journalists Israeli general, Amir Baram, says since the July 2006 war on Lebanon, Hezbollah has turned into a full blown army. He estimates that the Lebanese Resistance Movement has an arsenal of between 130,000 to 150,000 different projectiles.

These include rockets with ranges of 200 kilometers, cruise missiles, land-to-sea missiles, armed drones and a number of precision guided-missiles, the latter being of major concern to the regime. However, he says Tel Aviv does not anticipate a war breaking out in the immediate future. Israel was stunned when Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip fired hundreds of missiles per day during a recent 11 day battle between the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli forces.