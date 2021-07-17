Iran 12th in latest FIBA power rankings

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team have been ranked 12th among the 12 countries that will be featuring at the 2020 Olympics.

Australia sit top in the rankings, followed by Spain, the U.S., Nigeria and Slovenia.

France, Italy, Argentina, Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are sixth to 11th in the rankings.

Iran troubled Spain back at the summit in China in 2019 but were nowhere near to an upset in the two exhibition games played in Spain this summer.

A pair of defeats by 43 and 27 in Madrid and Valencia, respectively, serve as another wake-up call since Iran also went 1-2 against Japan earlier in the preparation period. While the elimination phase may be a tough task for them, Iran will try and end the drought by simply winning a game at these Olympics. Their last win at the Summer Olympics was way back in 1948.

Iran will start the 2020 Tokyo with a match against Czech Republic on July 25.

The Persians have been drawn in Group A along with the U.S., France and Czech Republic.

*The power rankings are entirely subjective and is in no way a true, accurate ranking system.