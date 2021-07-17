Iranian Industrial parks lack 8GW of electricity

TEHRAN - The deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has said the country’s industrial parks currently lack 8,000 megawatts (MW) [eight gigawatts] of electricity which could be provided through small-scale power plants.

According to Fathali Mohammadzadeh, the government has considered special incentives for industries active in such industrial parks for constructing small-scale solar power plants to meet their needs.

“For those industrial units that can install solar panels on their roofs simultaneously with constructing their units, we will give a five to 10 percent discount on the price of their allocated land [in the industrial parks],” Mohammadzadeh told ISNA.

He also referred to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between ISIPO and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), saying: “under the framework of this memorandum, various training courses have been held in industrial parks to explain the tariffs and legal capacities that the government and the Energy Ministry are offering for the development of renewable energies and the use of solar energy in industrial zones.”

Over the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

This year, however, new deteriorating factors like severe drought and the decline in the country’s water resources as well as a new wave of illegal cryptocurrency mining across the country have also worsened the situation.

Earlier this month, Deputy Industry Minister Saeed Zarandi announced that the ministries of Energy and Industry, Mining and Trade are going to sign an MOU for collaboration in constructing 13 power plants for industrial units across the country.

“A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the two ministers of industry and energy to start the construction of 13 power plants for industrial units across the country,” Zarandi said.

“Since earlier this year, the Industry Ministry, on behalf of the industrial sector, started seeking a permit for building 13 power plants. We held several meetings with Tavanir [Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company] and the Energy Ministry and proposed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the ministry. We also sent a letter to the Energy Ministry last week to expedite the issuance of the permit,” he explained.

