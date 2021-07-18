Stock market seen improving in H2

TEHRAN – A capital market analyst says trades in the Iranian stock market will be much better and more reasonable in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) compared to the first half of the year.

Mostafa Safari believes that reaching a possible agreement on the nuclear deal will have a positive impact on the capital market and pave the way for significant growth in the market.

“Reaching such an agreement will result in the reduction of the costs in major companies and will certainly have a positive impact on the market as a whole, especially on the shares of export-oriented companies,” Safari told IRNA on Sunday.

“Reducing costs will eventually increase the profits of corporate stocks; Therefore, we hope that the lifting of sanctions will be implemented as soon as possible so that we can see the positive impact of this event in the market,” the analyst added.

Safari further mentioned the support programs carried out by the government as another positive factor that has impacted the trades in the stock market, saying that such measures have ensured the growth of the market in the future.

He mentioned the upward trend of the market over the past two months and noted: “despite the fact that the market has always experienced some decline in the last two months of summer, this summer the positive news over the nuclear deals and the prospects of lifting the sanctions pushed the marked up.”

Following the supportive measures taken by the government, the Iranian stock market has been gradually getting back on track and experts believe that the market is regaining people’s trust.

Earlier this month, Market Expert Reza Alavi said that the inflow of liquidity into the market and the increase in the value of transactions indicate that people are once again trusting the capital market.

“At present, other markets such as gold, foreign currency, and cars are not attractive enough for investors, and the stock market is still a good place for people's investments,” Alavi told IRIB.

“After the election debates, people have come to the conclusion that the stock market is one of the priorities of the new government, and for this reason, they have re-trusted this market, and as a result, the inflow of new capital into the market has increased,” he said.

He further mentioned the rise in the global oil prices and the stability of the foreign currency exchange market as factors that resulted in the stability of the stock market.

EF/MA